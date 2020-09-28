Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce BRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Mary BRICE

Add a Memory
Joyce Mary BRICE Notice
BRICE, Joyce Mary. Passed away peacefully on 26th of September 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Warren Henry Brice. Dearly loved mother of Paul, Maryanne, Steve and Alison. Loved mother in law of Warwick, Bruce, Beverly Anne, and Helen. A much cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Joyce's life, which will be held at the Jane Winstone Retirement Village Chapel, Oakland Avenue, Whanganui, on Tuesday the 29th of September 2020 at 2.00pm. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Joyce received during her time at Jane Winstone Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whanganui Alzheimer's Inc would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Joyce's service. A live webcast for Joyce's Service will be available to view on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a Funeral online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -