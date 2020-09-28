|
BRICE, Joyce Mary. Passed away peacefully on 26th of September 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Warren Henry Brice. Dearly loved mother of Paul, Maryanne, Steve and Alison. Loved mother in law of Warwick, Bruce, Beverly Anne, and Helen. A much cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Friends and family are invited to join us in a celebration of Joyce's life, which will be held at the Jane Winstone Retirement Village Chapel, Oakland Avenue, Whanganui, on Tuesday the 29th of September 2020 at 2.00pm. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care that Joyce received during her time at Jane Winstone Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to Whanganui Alzheimer's Inc would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Joyce's service. A live webcast for Joyce's Service will be available to view on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a Funeral online link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 28, 2020