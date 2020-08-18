Home

Judith Beryl (Jude) EDWARDS

EDWARDS, Judith Beryl (Jude). Peacefully at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui on Saturday 15th August 2020 aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Barry and mother of Ryan (London), and Andrew and Daisy (Christchurch). Treasured Grandma of Noah, Candace and Lauren. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be much appreciated and can be left at Jude's Service. The family extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice Whanganui and St Johns Hill Healthcare for all their love and care. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Jude's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Thursday 20th August at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2020
