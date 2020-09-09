Home

Judith Margaret (Judy) COURTNEY

Judith Margaret (Judy) COURTNEY Notice
COURTNEY, Judith Margaret (Judy). On September 7, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her Loving family, aged 70 years. Dearly loved partner of Dave. A much loved sister, sister in law, aunt and friend to many. Special thanks to the Oncology Team and Hospice Wanganui for their care of Judy. Donations to Hospice Wanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Judy's service. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions the Funeral is limited to 100 people. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Judy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 10.30am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 9, 2020
