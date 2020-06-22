Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy GARLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Wakahuia GARLAND

Add a Memory
Judy Wakahuia GARLAND Notice
GARLAND, Judy Wakahuia. 08.08.50 - 20.06.20 Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital, aged 69 years. Precious Mum, Nan and Great Nanny to Maleah-Lei and Darren, Hayes, Chappal, Marcus, Jayden, Tyrel, Calais, Levi, Connor, Onyx, Te Whetu, Kyzin, and the late Te Whetu Marama O Te Ata, Te Kaha, and Brendon. Judy will lay at Dempsey & Forrest for family and friends to pay their respects. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Judy's life at Pakaitore Marae, Whanganui on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 10.30am to be followed by cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -