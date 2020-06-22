|
GARLAND, Judy Wakahuia. 08.08.50 - 20.06.20 Passed away suddenly at Wellington Hospital, aged 69 years. Precious Mum, Nan and Great Nanny to Maleah-Lei and Darren, Hayes, Chappal, Marcus, Jayden, Tyrel, Calais, Levi, Connor, Onyx, Te Whetu, Kyzin, and the late Te Whetu Marama O Te Ata, Te Kaha, and Brendon. Judy will lay at Dempsey & Forrest for family and friends to pay their respects. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Judy's life at Pakaitore Marae, Whanganui on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 at 10.30am to be followed by cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 22, 2020