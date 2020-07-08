Home

Julie Anne SPURDLE

Julie Anne SPURDLE Notice
SPURDLE, Julie Anne (JP Ret) (nee Edwards). Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Sunday 5 July 2020, aged 81. Rest In Peace. Dearly loved wife of the late Lance. Much loved Mum of Kerri Boyle, treasured Grandma of Ben, Katie, and Hamish. She will be sadly missed by many. Friends are invited to join Julie's family in celebrating mass at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday 10th July 2020, at 1:30pm, and livestreamed at clevelandfunerals.co. nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2020
