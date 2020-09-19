Home

TURFREY, Julie Marie. On 17 September 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital with Sue by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Nelson. Much loved mother and mother- in-law of Sue and Nigel Langford, and Brian and Maureen (USA). Loved and special Grandma of Blake and Tayah and Emma. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and Ann Byres (both dec), and sister- in-law of Marj and Ron Whale (dec). Respected Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stroke Foundation may be left in the Chapel Foyer. Messages to the Turfrey Family, C/- P O Box 1014, Palmerston North 4440. A service for Julie will be held at The Lychway, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2020
