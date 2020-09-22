Home

June Dorothy KUZMAN

June Dorothy KUZMAN Notice
KUZMAN, June Dorothy. Peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, on Saturday 19 September 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Merv for over 67 years. Much loved Mum and mother-in- law of David and Jenny, Murray and Dinah, Stephen and Wendy, and Lyn and Jim. Treasured nana of her 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate June's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, Wanganui, on Saturday 26 September 2020 at 1.00 p.m. to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. June's Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2020
