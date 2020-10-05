|
TE TUA, Kaewa (nee Williams) 5th March 1936 - 2nd October 2020. Matua Tama Wairua Tapu Anahera Pono Mangai Ae Dearly beloved wife of the late Chris Keremete Te Tua. Nan and Great Nan to the late Tarquinn and Jhia Harmony Te Tua. Loving mother of Chris Jnr, Mark and Lynora. Devoted Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan to her many tamariki-mokopuna. Mum will lie in state at Kai Iwi Marae until Tuesday 6th October 2020 and her Service will be held there at 11.00am followed by interment at Nukumaru Urupa.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2020