Katharine (Maida) WAITAI

Katharine (Maida) WAITAI Notice
WAITAI, Katharine (Maida). Passed away peacefully on 28 September 2020 at Robina Hospital, Gold Coast, aged 94 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Heketa (Hec) Waitai. Very much loved mum of Wayne (deceased) and Kerrie, Rena and Mark, Linda and Waewae, Marama and Gail, Rex and Jewell, and Hera and Matt. A loving Nana (Nana Spanner) to all of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date. Nana will be greatly missed by all.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2020
