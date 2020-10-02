Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen WYATT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Daisy (Jazz) WYATT

Add a Memory
Kathleen Daisy (Jazz) WYATT Notice
WYATT, Kathleen Daisy (Jazz). Peacefully on Thursday 1st October 2020, after a long fought battle, at Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North. Aged 66 years. Daughter of Sam and Ethel Hepi. Much loved wife of the late Clinton, loved mother of Rachael, and Elizabeth (Possum). Nan of Abigail, nan nan to Eviella, and Brienna. "Travel safe Mum, let the sun settle on your back xox" A farewell Service for Jazz will be held in The Centre, Seddon Street Raetihi on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 11am, followed by burial in the Raetihi Public Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -