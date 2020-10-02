|
WYATT, Kathleen Daisy (Jazz). Peacefully on Thursday 1st October 2020, after a long fought battle, at Arohanui Hospice Palmerston North. Aged 66 years. Daughter of Sam and Ethel Hepi. Much loved wife of the late Clinton, loved mother of Rachael, and Elizabeth (Possum). Nan of Abigail, nan nan to Eviella, and Brienna. "Travel safe Mum, let the sun settle on your back xox" A farewell Service for Jazz will be held in The Centre, Seddon Street Raetihi on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 11am, followed by burial in the Raetihi Public Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2020