Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen RATIMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary (Billie) RATIMA

Add a Memory
Kathleen Mary (Billie) RATIMA Notice
RATIMA, Kathleen Mary (Billie). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 27th March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved sister of Anne and Ho. Loved sister in law of Muff and George, Bubby and Barry, Russell and Christine, Lynne, Bruce and Ben. Cherished Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. A private cremation was held in March. A Memorial Service for Billie will be held on Saturday 14th November at 1:00pm at the Ohura Cemetery, followed by refreshments at the Ohura Club. In keeping with Billie's wishes, we would like everybody to wear bright colours. All communications to Michelle 0211608188 or [email protected] TAUMARUNUI FUNERAL SERVICES FDANZ
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -