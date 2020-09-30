|
|
McLACHLAN, Kathleen Maude (Kath). Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 29th September 2020. Aged 94 years. Much loved wife for 70 years of the late Don. Loved mum of Christine and Dennis (deceased), Alan, and Ron and Faith. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Kath's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment with Don at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2020