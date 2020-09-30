Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McLACHLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Maude (Kath) McLACHLAN

Add a Memory
Kathleen Maude (Kath) McLACHLAN Notice
McLACHLAN, Kathleen Maude (Kath). Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 29th September 2020. Aged 94 years. Much loved wife for 70 years of the late Don. Loved mum of Christine and Dennis (deceased), Alan, and Ron and Faith. Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Kath's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 2nd October 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by interment with Don at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -