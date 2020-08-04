|
DAVIES, Kathryn Oliver (n?e Bennett). Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 27 July 2020, aged 97 Years. Wife of the late Wilfred and loved mother to her three sons, Robert, Lewis, and Philip, and mother in law of Jackie and Jan. Loved Nana of Jane, Anna, Bryn and John, and loved Great-Grandmother to Ben and Sophie, Molly and Lucas, and Audrey and Moss. Special thanks to the team at Enliven who made it possible for Kath to live her last days in the family home. Thankyou Ali, Benita, Jenny and Bev. Following Kath's wishes, a private funeral service has been held. Thank you to Robert J Cotton LTD.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020