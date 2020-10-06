|
GRAY, Keith (Brown) James Te Rua o Raukawa. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Sunday 4th October 2020 at his kainga - Kuratahi. Loved papa of Hemi, and Janelle Gray. Cherished Kuku to Kuramaiki, Ngaroma, Amiria, Te Okeke, and Te Rua o Raukawa. Much love son, brother and uncle to all his whanau and a friend to many. Keith (Brown) is lying in state at Kuratahi Marae, Taihape. A requiem Mass will be held at Kuratahi Marae, 4791 Ruanui Road Taihape on Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 10am followed by nehu (burial) at Raketapauma Marae Urupa, Waiarehu Road Waiouru. The whanau extend an invitation to all to Hakari after the nehu, back at Kuratahi Marae. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020