MARSHALL, Keith. Passed away peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on 3 August 2020. Darling husband of Marg. loved Dad to Kim and Des, and Leith and Debs. Special Grandad of Ryan and Loren, Brylee; Nicholas, William, and Matthew. Great Grandad of Carter. Loved brother of the late Phyllis, the late Trevor, Dulcie, and Maureen. Much loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Will be missed by Rocky, and Minka. A service to celebrate Keith's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Friday 7 August 2020, at 11am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020