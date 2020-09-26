|
BATES, Ken (Mr Magic). Peacefully on Thursday September 24, 2020 at Wanganui Hospital, Aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Shirley for 62 years. Loved father and father in law of Mike and Shona, Paul and Darryl, and Raewyn. Loved grand father of Carl, Candice, Aaron and Fay, and Jemma and Ryan. Loved great grand father of Ollie, Lockie, Izzy, Arthur, Henry, and Angus. "A Grand Master of MAGIC who has given wonderful memories to his audiences over the last 50 years" A proud member and passionate bowler of the Durie Hill Bowling Club. Our thanks to the wonderful Dr's and Nurses at Wanganui Hospital and Hospice Wanganui for their care and support of Ken. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Wanganui can be left at Ken's service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ken's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation. A live webcast for Ken's service will be available to view on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020