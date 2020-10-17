|
BATES, Ken (Mr Magic). Ken's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported them by sending flowers, baking, letters, E-mails and cards during the loss of a very special person. Thanks also to all those who attended the funeral service and helped us celebrate the life of someone so very dear to us. A big thank you to Bruce Winterburn from the Durie Hill Bowling Club for paying Ken such a wonderful tribute, he would have loved it. A big thanks to Colin and the team at Dempsey and Forrest for all your kindness and care of Ken. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020