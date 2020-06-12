Home

TANTRUM, Kevin Delacy. Of Baldivis, Perth, formerly of Wanganui. Suddenly on 8 June 2020 at the Fiona Stanley Hospital, Perth. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Alice for 59 years. Loved Dad of Wendy and Bryan, Cheryl and Ron, Peter and Fiona. Grandad of Phillip, Christopher, Sarah, Vicky and Grant and Great Grandad of two. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in Rockingham, Perth. Remembered forever Messages to 123 Somerset Road, Wanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 12, 2020
