Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
PAYNE, Kevin John. Passed away at home suddenly on Tuesday 29 September 2020. Dearly loved son of the late William (Bill) and Joan Payne. Much loved brother of Warren (dec), Doug, Rex and Glen, Judy and George, Dawn (dec), and Donna. Loved Uncle and Great Uncle to many. A service for Kevin will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 6 October, at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North. To view the livestream please email admin @robertjcotton.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2020
