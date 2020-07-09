Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin NATUSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Thomas Cecil NATUSCH

Add a Memory
Kevin Thomas Cecil NATUSCH Notice
NATUSCH, Kevin Thomas Cecil. Passed away peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Tuesday 7th July 2020 aged 65 years surrounded by family. Loved father and father in law of Bruce and Louise, Corey and Marcelle, Renee, Carl and Hayley, and Alisha. Loved grandfather to his grandchildren. A much loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle, and friend to many. You will always be in our hearts and missed by all. Donations to the Marton Volunteer Fire Brigade would be appreciated and may be left in the chapel foyer. A service for Kevin will be held at the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street Marton on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -