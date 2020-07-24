|
|
WERNHAM, Lance Thomas Jordan. Suddenly at home on July 21, 2020 aged 29 years young. Much loved son of Toni Wernham and Karl Jordan and stepson of Manson. Adored brother of Jamie, Michelle, Tama, Hazz and Hoodz. A much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Loved partner of Mahoney and cherished Daddy of Maniya-Lee, and Lohan. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Lance's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 24, 2020