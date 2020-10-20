Home

Lawrence Edward "Laurie" MCDERMOTT

Lawrence Edward "Laurie" MCDERMOTT Notice
MCDERMOTT, Lawrence Edward (Laurie). Formerly of Bulls. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 17 October 2020, at Radius Peppertree (Palmerston North), just short of his 92nd birthday. Dearly loved Dad of Colleen and Mike, Glenys and Dave, Jill and David, Rhonda and Bryant, and the late Laurel and Ross. Adored Poppa to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Cherished brother of Gordon, Athol, and Ronnie. Special friend of Enid. Messages to the McDermott family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. A private cremation is being held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020
