Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine ROXBOROUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Edith ROXBOROUGH

Add a Memory
Lorraine Edith ROXBOROUGH Notice
ROXBOROUGH, Lorraine Edith. Peacefully in Lower Hutt on Tuesday, 13th October 2020. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Neralee, Warren and Kirsten, and Andrew and Kellie. Much loved Nana Raine of Tayla, Jorja; Alexandra, Hannah; Carter, and Henri. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Brian, and Philip and Diane. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Mum's life in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Thursday 22nd October at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -