GILSENAN, Mahara. Peacefully at home surrounded by whānau on Friday 24th July 2020, in her 61st year. Cherished daughter of the late Edward Gilsenan and Eva Kenny. Beloved mother of Eva, Julian and Violet, and Yani and Willie. Much adored nana of Teremai, Te Waimātao, Kahukura, Te Waikopu, Tiwana, Jordan, Ihaia, Thomas, and Nikau. Great grandnana to Leila-Jane, Kauri, Hera-Flo and Wayne Petera. Loved by all her whānau. 'Nau mai hoki mai ki to pā harakeke, ki te kainga noho aumāngea, ki tō whare ūkaipō e.' A service to celebrate Mahara's life will be held at Te Ao Hou Marae, Aramoho on Monday 27th July 2020 at 11am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 25, 2020