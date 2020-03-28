|
FORWARD, Margaret, (nee Anderson). Peacefully on 25th March 2020, with her cherished daughters by her side and her son's love in her heart. A devoted and adored Mum to Ian and Helen, Maressa and Glenn, and Judith and Barry. Cherished and best Nana to Fiona, Cowan, Kahlia, Aleesha, and Courtney and proud Great Nana of Michelle, Hayley, and Laura. A beloved daughter of the late Phyllis and Bill Anderson and step- daughter and friend of Audrey. Big sister of Joe, Colin, Robert, and Glenda. Margaret was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty, cousin and friend to many. Her big heart touched and loved all who knew her. Fly free from pain now mum, you will be loved and remembered by all. A special thank you to the loving, gentle carers and staff at St John's Healthcare, your love of our mum was so much felt and appreciated. A private cremation has been held and a true celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Messages to Maressa Neal, 54 Caius Ave, Wanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2020