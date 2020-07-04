Home

FOX, Margaret Harcourt. Born 3 August 1932, passed away on 27 June 2020 in Waikanae. Loved wife of the late Ted. Loved and respected Mother and Mother- in-law of Sandra and Andrew, Joanne and Joy, Shelley, Alan and Leeann, Lisa and Jeannie. Loved Grandma of Rebekah, Sam and Anna, Ari, Luka, Rosabella and Soli, and Vida and Amara. All messages to The Fox Family, 80 Mortimer Terrace, Brooklyn, Wellington. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private Family Service and Cremation has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 4, 2020
