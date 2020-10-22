Home

SPRINGER, Margaret Helen. Suddenly on October 20, 2020 aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Leo. Much loved Mum and mother in law of Susan and Allan, Greg and Christine, and Anne. A loved grandmother and great grandmother. Loved Nana of Jenna, and Loren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday October 23, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2020
