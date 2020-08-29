Home

LUCAS, Margaret. Peacefully in her 91st year at St Johns Hill Healthcare on Wednesday, 26th August 2020. Loved wife of the late George. Loved daughter of John and Jean Moreland. Sister of the late Jock and Mary Moreland, Jean and Eric Maulder, and the late Christina (Teenie). A loved aunt of Ray and Ann Maulder, Marilyn and Ron Kerwin, John, and Blair Maulder. Thanks to the staff at St Johns Hill Healthcare for their love and care of Margaret. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, on Saturday, the 5th of September 2020 at 11am, and will be livestreamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020
