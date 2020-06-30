Home

BOYLE, Margaret Mary. Peacefully on Monday 29 June 2020. Much loved wife of the late Terry. Loved Mum of Stephen, Andrew (dec.), Martin, Catherine, and Vanessa and David. Nana to Shane, Janeen, Jay, and great-nana to Connor and Madelene. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Margaret's Service. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Margaret in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 3 July 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Rosary for Margaret will be held in the Church on Thursday 2 July at 5.30 p.m.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 30, 2020
