PAYNE, Margaret Louise Langley (n?e Simpson). Margaret passed away peacefully with family by her side at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 5th August 2020, aged 93. Treasured daughter of George and Nellie Simpson, loved sister of Ron and the late Elsa, Jack, Jill and Colin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephanie and Paul Johansen and Robert Payne. Cherished Grandma of Aimee, Kirsten and Regan. Adored great Grandma of Jimmy, Eva and George. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Saturday 8th August 2020 at 10am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to Margaret's family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020