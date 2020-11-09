Home

MACGREGOR, Margaret Rose. Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on 5 November 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Gregor. Loved Mum of Graham and Jackie, Ian, and Susan Leslie and Brent Harrison. Loved Nana of James, Kimberly, Abby, Bonnie, and Eva, and her 5 great grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Max, Freda, and Maurice. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Church Foyer or sent C/- PO Box 7102. Special thanks to the team at New Vista for their loving care of Margaret. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in St Paul's Presbyterian Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at 11am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020
