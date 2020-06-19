|
|
STEWART, Margaret Stewart. Margaret passed away peacefully in Wanganui Hospital after a long illness. Many thanks to Mr Merchant Medical Ward, Mr Bonnet Surgical Ward and all the Staff in both wards who looked after Margaret. Also Dr Dion Hazelhurst who looked after her for many years. I also thank Healthcare NZ and all the ladies who attended to her at home over the past 2 years. Margaret will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. In accordance with Margaret's wishes, a Private Cremation has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 19, 2020