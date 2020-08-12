Home

Margaret Winifred BATLEY

BATLEY, Margaret Winifred. Peacefully on Saturday 8 August, at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Rob, John and Robin and Roger. Treasured Granny of Rosie and Gen; Sarah and Bridget; Caroline and Richard, and a proud great gran- mother. A service for Margaret will be held in Old St. Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington on Thursday 13 August, at 1.00 pm. Followed by private cremation. In Lieu of flowers donations to Arthritis NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A memorial service for Margaret will be held in Batley Memorial Chapel, Moawhango in the Spring. All messages to the "Batley Family", C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 12, 2020
