REA (n?e Taylor), Marge. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 14 November, in her 90th year. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Robyn and Dennis, Tony and Mary. Precious Nan of Shelley, Mark and Karl, Jackalyn and Kane. Great-Nan to ten, Great-great Nan to one. A private cremation has been held, with a celebration of her life to follow. We sincerely wish to thank all the wonderful staff at Edmonton Meadows Rest Home, who have provided outstanding care and humour to Marge over the past four years.
