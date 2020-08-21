|
BLOEMENDAL, Marion Doris. Peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on Wednesday 19th August 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved Wife and Soulmate of Jan. Much loved Mother and Mother- in-law of Anthony and Nicola, Paul, and Johanna and Miles. Treasured Oma of James, Grace, Rachael, Luke; Jack, and Colton. "The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want." Psalm 23 In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Marion's Service. All messages to The Bloemendal Family, C/- P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Marion's life in the Westmere Presbyterian Memorial Church, 51 SH3, Wanganui on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 1pm. Due to current restrictions a maximum of 100 people can attend Marion's Service, the Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch Funeral online link. Also due to restrictions, Marion will be interred at a later date at the Heights Park Cemetery, Pukekohe. A Memorial Service for Marion will also take place on a day and time to be confirmed.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2020