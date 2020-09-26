Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie LYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie June (Marj) LYNE

Add a Memory
Marjorie June (Marj) LYNE Notice
LYNE, Marjorie June (Marj). Peacefully in Wanganui Hospital with family by her side on September 23, 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late John for 64 years. Loved and cherished Mum of Jonathan and Lyn, Stephen and Maxine, Adrian and Trish, and Glenys and Eugene. A much loved Nana of her 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated and can be left at Marj's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service for Marj to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -