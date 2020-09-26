|
|
LYNE, Marjorie June (Marj). Peacefully in Wanganui Hospital with family by her side on September 23, 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved wife of the late John for 64 years. Loved and cherished Mum of Jonathan and Lyn, Stephen and Maxine, Adrian and Trish, and Glenys and Eugene. A much loved Nana of her 18 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated and can be left at Marj's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service for Marj to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020