BUCKLEY Mark A huge and sincere thank you to Bret Field, Operations Manager, the eulogies you wrote were spot on. To the Wanganui Jockey Club, your generosity knew no bounds. To Kevin Meyers, Jo Rathbone, Mereana Hudson, Craig and Jann Osman, who all saw to it that Mark got his last lap around the beloved course proper. Andrew McKerrow, who gave his time and expertise to the delivery of the wonderful service. All those that attended and travelled great distances on the day, my heartfelt thanks. To those that spoke, it was a reflection of life well lived. Raj you were the bomb. All the cards, flowers and messages were deeply appreciated. Big thanks to Hospice Whanganui, for their care and assistance to help me care for Mark at home. Lynne you were the rock, Chris you were the mortar that kept me together with your daily phone calls and humour. To the "Big Red" guys, thank you for one last night of cards, rugby and frivolity. To James, Julie and the Team at Dempsey & Forrest, thank you for the compassion and respect shown to Mark. We are all the poorer for his passing, but he will live on in rainbows and in our hearts and memories. A great man gone too soon. We love you Mark Buckley, see you on the other side. Gay and family.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020