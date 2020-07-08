Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin EASTMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Ward EASTMENT

Add a Memory
Martin Ward EASTMENT Notice
EASTMENT, Martin Ward. Peacefully at Woodrow Grove Hospital on Monday, 6 July 2020. Loved husband of Lisbeth for 35 years. Dear Dad of Esm? and Matt, and Sebastian. Loved son of Tom and Gaby (both dec), brother of Susan, Penny (dec), and Margaret (dec). In accordance with Martin's wishes a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be preferred. All messages to the Eastment Family c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -