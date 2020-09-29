|
PADDISON, Maureen Mary, (nee Beirne). (Formerly of Waverley). Passed away peacefully at Kowhainui Rest Home, on 26 September 2020, in her 98th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Treasured and much-loved mother of Graeme and Adrianne, Jan and Wayne Ruby, (the late) Shirley and John Reardon, John and Trish, (the late) Grant, and Michael. Loving and proud grandmother of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister in law, and aunty. Special thanks to the staff at Kowhainui for your loving care of Maureen. Messages may be sent C/- Jan Ruby, 19/2 Caversham Road, Springvale, Wanganui. Friends are welcome to attend a funeral for Maureen at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui, on Monday 12 October 2020, at 11am. Followed by interment in the Waverley Cemetery. The service will also be live-streamed at www.clevelandfuner als.co.nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2020