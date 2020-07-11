|
WILLIAMS, Maurice Arthur (Joe). Sadly taken from us at Wanganui Hospital on July 9, 2020, aged 75 years. Much loved husband of Carole and former husband of Jenny. Loved Dad and father-in-law of Shane and Kathy, Michele and John, Ngareta; Sandra, Mark, Melanie and Michael. Cherished Poppa and "Grandad Joe" to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law. Loved son of the late Maurice and the late Vera. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Joe's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium Chapel.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 11, 2020