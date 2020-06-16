|
|
WYMER, Maurice John. Passed peacefully in Wellington Hospital on 13 June 2020. Dearly loved partner of Josephine for over 50 years. Beloved father and father-in- law of (the late) Carmen, Liz, (the late) Paul, Gigi and Damian, (the late) Darryl, Greg, Gary, Marc and Jodi, Gene and Tineka. Loved Pop to all his mokopuna and great mokopuna. Maurice is laying at 117 Putiki Drive, his funeral service will be held at the house on Wednesday 17 June 2020, at 11am. Followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium, McNeill Street, Whanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 16, 2020