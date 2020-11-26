|
EDWARDS, Mavis Anne (Anne). On 25th November 2020 peacefully at Masonic Court Rest Home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Johnny. Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of Peter and Judith, Charles and Trina, Shayne and Ange, Pania and Russell, Kiri, Jane and Iva, Marie and Evan, Renee, and Jack. Loved Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sissy of Sonny and Cecelia and loved elder sister of all her whanau. Friends are invited to attend Anne's Funeral Service at Ngahura, 116 Fields Track, Parapara Highway, RD15 on Saturday 28th November 2020 at 11am to be followed by Interment at the family Urupa.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020