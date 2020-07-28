|
RHODES, Mavis Mary. On July 25, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, in her 79th year. Dearly loved mother of Sharron, and Denise. Much loved Nana of Jordan, and Nathanael. A loved great Nana to all. A loved sister of Kathleen, (deceased), Joyce (deceased), and John. And a loved aunt of her nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Mavis's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 28, 2020