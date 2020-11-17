|
LETT, May. Passed away peacefully at Fergusson Home, Rotorua on November 16th 2020, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence. Much loved mum and mum in law of Bruce and Dana. Loved grandma of Sedona and Koby. The service to celebrate May's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, Rotorua on Thursday November 19th at 11am followed by burial at the Kauae Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Rotorua Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020