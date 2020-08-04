|
|
SMITH, Mel. Suddenly but peacefully at home on August 1st 2020 aged 86 years young. Best friend and darling husband of Barb for 63 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Gaenor, Sue and Brian, and Ray and Yvonne. Cherished Granddad of Maree, Vikki, Rebekah, Emma, Gareth and Tayler. A much loved Great Granddad to eight. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Mel's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday August 5th 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020