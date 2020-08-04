Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mel SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mel SMITH

Add a Memory
Mel SMITH Notice
SMITH, Mel. Suddenly but peacefully at home on August 1st 2020 aged 86 years young. Best friend and darling husband of Barb for 63 years. Beloved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Gaenor, Sue and Brian, and Ray and Yvonne. Cherished Granddad of Maree, Vikki, Rebekah, Emma, Gareth and Tayler. A much loved Great Granddad to eight. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Mel's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday August 5th 2020 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -