More Obituaries for Melchior ROESTENBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melchior ROESTENBURG

Melchior ROESTENBURG Notice
ROESTENBURG, Melchior. Born in the Netherlands on 12 August 1937. Loved son of the late Maria and Martinus Roestenburg. Dearly loved husband of Christine and loved father of Donna and Michael, and John and Amanda. Treasured Papa of Kylie and Richard, Aaron; Ruby, and Zara and the Turner whanau. Great Papa of Liam and Katie. Best mates with Marty the dog. Mel was cared for by the great team at Lady Joy Rest Home where he passed away on 4 November 2020. In accordance with Mel's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2020
