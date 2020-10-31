|
KENNEDY, Michael Jude. (Formally of Karioi). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata on 29th October, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Kennedy. Cherished step- father of Susan, Kimber and Collins. Special Granddad Mick of Jenni, Boyd, Mat, Courtney, Emma and great- grandchildren Wyatt, Sydney and Rupert. Brother to John, Helen, Suzanne, Jim, Tom and Gay. Michael will be at Twentymans viewing rooms, 303a Port Road, Whangamata, on Tuesday 3rd November for friends who would like to pay their last respects. To arrange viewing time, please phone 0276489300. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 201 Port Road, Whangamata, on Wednesday 4th November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at The Whangamata Cemetery. After the interment friends are welcome to join family for refreshments at Michael's home 27 Herbert Drive, Whangamata. Correspondence to: PO Box 304, Whangamata.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020