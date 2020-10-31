Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jude KENNEDY

Add a Memory
Michael Jude KENNEDY Notice
KENNEDY, Michael Jude. (Formally of Karioi). Peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata on 29th October, 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Kennedy. Cherished step- father of Susan, Kimber and Collins. Special Granddad Mick of Jenni, Boyd, Mat, Courtney, Emma and great- grandchildren Wyatt, Sydney and Rupert. Brother to John, Helen, Suzanne, Jim, Tom and Gay. Michael will be at Twentymans viewing rooms, 303a Port Road, Whangamata, on Tuesday 3rd November for friends who would like to pay their last respects. To arrange viewing time, please phone 0276489300. A service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 201 Port Road, Whangamata, on Wednesday 4th November at 1:00pm, followed by interment at The Whangamata Cemetery. After the interment friends are welcome to join family for refreshments at Michael's home 27 Herbert Drive, Whangamata. Correspondence to: PO Box 304, Whangamata.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -