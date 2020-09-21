|
LUKE-TUAOI, Misimoa. Taken from us on Friday 18 September 2020 at Whanganui Hospital, aged 18 years. Much loved and will be greatly missed by all his whanau. Mum and Dad Kathy and Rodney Tuaoi, Misimoa's sister Mere and children Leilani and Ngatoka. Misimoas brother and sister in law Nicholas and Natalie, children Arie, Mason and Ruby. Grandparents John and Martha Luke (both deceased). The Luke Uncles and Aunties, Alo and Doby (deceased), Penelope (deceased), Rosie-Dawn (deceased), Maryanne (deceased), Robert and Laini. Douglas and Gemma, Connie, Sonny, Rebekah and Julian, Erica and Howard, Shona and Glenn, and Patrick. Great-grandparents Misimoa and Foliga Ausage (deceased), Tuaoi Fa'alili and Toaono Ta'avale (deceased). Grandparents Tau Loisila Tuialii and Tina Tuaoi (deceased). Uncles and Aunties Sam and Francis Tuaoi, Jenny and Ross Fata, Sid and Leisha Tuaoi. Cousins Seidah, Tatupu, Joshua, Malachi, Petaia, Elisha, Ezra, Tina, Malani, Zephaniah, Alanta, and Psalms. Filipi 1 v 21: Aua o lo'u ola ua ia Keriso lea, a'o lo'u oti o lo'u manuia lea. Whanau and friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Misimoa's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday 23 September at 11.00 am to be followed by interment at the Ratana Cemetery. The Covid 19 restrictions to be announced on Monday 21 September will apply. The Service will be webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link. Poroporoaki (fellowship) will be held for Misimoa in the Chapel on Tuesday at 6.00pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2020