MISIMOA ROBERT URIMA LUKE-TUAOI Kathy and Rod and the Luke, Tua and Tuaoi families would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported us during the loss of our much loved son. We greatly appreciate the many visits, phone calls, messages, flowers, cards, koha and cooking since Misimoa's passing. To the cooks and helping hands in the kitchen we are truly grateful for their work. We also wish to acknowledge all of Misimoa's classmates, teachers, aides, drivers and disability support services. We also like to acknowledge the following: Doctors, nurses and support staff at Aramoho Medical Centre, Auckland Cardio- Thoracic ICU, Wellington ICU and Whanganui Paediatric Unit, Ronald McDonald House, Pastors Iliafi and Fia Esera, nga Apotoro me Awhina o Ratana Pa, the many workmates, extended family, neighbours and friends. To all the prayer warriors we are blessed because you interceded for us. A special acknowledgement to Marty Hewson and the staff at Dempsey and Forrest for their wonderful support and guidance during this difficult time. We miss you Son, but we know you are happy, healed and whole with Jesus and loved ones in heaven.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2020