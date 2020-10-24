Home

BARRIE, Monica Roden. Died Wanganui 20th October 2020. Born Selkirk Scotland. Dearest wife of the late Adam Barrie. Beloved mother and mother in law of Kim and Terry (Bill) Kennedy, Leeza and Anton Willis, Johnnie Barrie, and Scott Barrie. Adored Granny and friend of Aysha, Amy, Leia, Calum, Zen, Marek, Jayden, and Taylor. Great Gran of 12. Loving Aunt of Frances Innes (Selkirk, Scotland). In accordance with Mum's wishes a private family service has been held. 'Rest In Peace our Bonnie Lass'
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020
